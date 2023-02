W20 delegates visit ‘Bibi Ka Maqbara’ in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Maharashtra is hosting the first W20 (Women 20) engagement in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The foreign delegates visited ‘Bibi Ka Maqbara’ on February 28. The two-day W20 meeting began on February 27. India is holding the Presidency of G20 from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023.