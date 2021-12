VVPATs to be installed at all polling booths during UP elections: CEC

Election Commission of India held a press conference on December 30 regarding the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra informed that VVPATs will be installed at all voting booths. He said, “VVPATs to be installed at all voting booths. Live webcasting facilities will be available at around 1 lakh voting booths to ensure transparency in election process.”