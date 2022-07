VP Candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar says, “main sadharan kisaan ka beta"

A farmer’s son has filed his nomination for the Vice Presidential Candidate, says Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the opportunity. “Not even in my dreams did I think that a common man like me would be given such an opportunity. A farmer's son has filed his nomination today. Grateful to PM Modi and the leadership for this opportunity,” said Dhankhar.