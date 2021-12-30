Voting will continue till 6 pm during UP Elections, informs CEC

Election Commission of India held a Press Conference on December 30 regarding the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra informed that it was decided to conduct voting till 6 pm to give people extra one-hour time to follow COVID protocols. He said, “Voting during Assembly elections will be held from 8 am to 6 pm on the date of polling. The staff deployed at voting booths across the State will be fully vaccinated.”