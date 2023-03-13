Voting underway for North Andhra Graduates MLC Election

Voting for the North Andhra Graduates MLC election is underway across 331 polling stations in Andhra Pradesh. Voting for the election began in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram districts at 8 am and will continue until 4 pm. Authorities had made special arrangements for webcasting at the polling stations. Over 2.89 lakh people are expected to exercise their franchise. YSRCP Candidate Seethamraju Sudhakar also cast his vote at booth number 251 in Visakhapatnam, and BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao cast his vote at booth number 225.