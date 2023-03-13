Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Voting underway for North Andhra Graduates MLC Election

Voting for the North Andhra Graduates MLC election is underway across 331 polling stations in Andhra Pradesh. Voting for the election began in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram districts at 8 am and will continue until 4 pm. Authorities had made special arrangements for webcasting at the polling stations. Over 2.89 lakh people are expected to exercise their franchise. YSRCP Candidate Seethamraju Sudhakar also cast his vote at booth number 251 in Visakhapatnam, and BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao cast his vote at booth number 225.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
Viral: IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi's new photos breaks the internet, check out here
Five foods to avoid that increase the risk of cancer
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
World's first crewed flying race car with a top speed of 360 kmph
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Doha Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger dies
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.