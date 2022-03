Voting for sixth phase of Assembly Elections begins in UP

Voting for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections began at 7 am on March 03. People queued at the polling booths in several parts of UP. As many as 676 candidates are in the fray for 57 Assembly seats. Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last phase, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.