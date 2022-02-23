Voting for fourth phase of Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh begins

Voting for the fourth phase of the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh has begun on February 23 at 7 am. People queued up at Children's Palace Municipal Nursery School polling booth. As many as 624 candidates are in the fray for 59 Assembly seats. Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur will take place on March 10.