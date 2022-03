Voting begins for last phase of UP Polls, 613 candidates in fray

Voting for the seventh and last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections began at 7 am on March 07. People queued up at the polling booth number 7980 in Varanasi. As many as 613 candidates are in the fray for 54 Assembly seats. Voters also lined up at booth number 231 in Azamgarh to exercise their franchise. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.