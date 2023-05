Voting begins for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 amid tight security

The polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections began amid tight security on the morning of May 10. The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS)-- have put in efforts to woo voters, making promises and levelling accusations at each other to secure a majority in the state's 224-seat Assembly.