Voters' turnout recorded at 78.94 pc in Goa: Goa Chief Electoral Officer

Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal on February 14 said that Goa achieved 78.94% voting. He said, “Goa achieved 78.94 per cent voting. The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Sanquelim constituency at 89.64 per cent. North Goa has registered a maximum turnout of 79 per cent than South Goa at 78 per cent. In today's polling 14 EVM's and 8 ballets were replaced.”