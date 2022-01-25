Voter card most important document in India, renders power and privileges: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on January 25 attended a program organised by the Election Commission of India on the occasion of 12th National Voters’ Day. Kiren Rijiju addressing the 12th National Voters' Day program said, “ECI has a glorious history of 70 years. It has transformed itself in the process. ECI has been handling new opportunities and challenges. It is very exciting to be a voter in India. To be a voter in India and to hold that voter card, is the most important document in India. It renders you power and privileges. I have come across many dedicated election officers.”