Volvo EX30 Review | Small Luxury EV SUV with Big Surprises

Meet the Volvo EX30, Volvo’s most compact and affordable electric SUV that’s redefining luxury and sustainability. In this detailed review, we take a closer look at its Scandinavian design, premium interiors, cutting-edge tech, and impressive EV performance. ✅ What you’ll see in this video: Exterior walkaround & design highlights Minimalist yet premium Scandinavian interior Infotainment, safety & ADAS features Battery, range & charging options explained Driving impressions & overall verdict The EX30 may be Volvo’s smallest SUV, but it delivers big on style, tech, and performance. Is this the perfect entry-level luxury EV? Watch the full review to find out!