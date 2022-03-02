Vladimir Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never win hearts of Ukrainians: US President Biden

US President Joe Biden, on March 02 (IST) said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will never win the hearts and souls of the Ukrainians.“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people, and he will never weaken the resolve of the free world,” said Joe Biden. He was addressing the first state of the Union address in the chamber of the United States House of Representatives.