VK Singh appointed MoS Road Transport, says hopeful of adding to Nitin Gadkari’s good work
May 31, 2019, 06:45 PM IST
Retired General VK Singh, who has been appointed as a Minister of State in Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said he will try to take forward the good work that has been done by the ministry under the leadership of Nitin Gadkari who has returned to head it for the second straight time. Speaking on former diplomat S Jaishankar’s elevation as External Affairs Minister, Singh said there is always a good side in every decision of PM Modi.