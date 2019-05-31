Trending#

COVID-19

T20 World Cup 2021

bigg boss 15

  1. Home
  2. Videos

Videos

VK Singh appointed MoS Road Transport, says hopeful of adding to Nitin Gadkari’s good work

  • May 31, 2019, 06:45 PM IST

Retired General VK Singh, who has been appointed as a Minister of State in Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said he will try to take forward the good work that has been done by the ministry under the leadership of Nitin Gadkari who has returned to head it for the second straight time. Speaking on former diplomat S Jaishankar’s elevation as External Affairs Minister, Singh said there is always a good side in every decision of PM Modi.