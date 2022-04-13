Vivo launches the Vivo X Fold as its first foldable phone

After weeks of teasing people with leaks and videos, Vivo has finally announced the X Fold, its first folding phone. Although the phone is exclusively made available to markets in China, there are possibilities of the device launching worldwide. As per The Verge, the Vivo X Fold has adopted a similar approach to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series and its competitors, with a large 8.03-inch LTPO2 AMOLED E5 folding screen on the inside for tablet-style use, and a more conventional phone-sized AMOLED screen of 6.53 inches on the outside.