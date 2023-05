Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI team reaches hospital in Kurnool to question YSRCP MP YS Anivash Reddy

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation reached a hospital in Kurnool to question YSRCP Member of Parliament from Kadapa YS Anivash Reddy in a case pertaining to the murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy. Earlier on May 20 CBI had ordered YSRCP MP YS Anivash Reddy to appear before investigating agency’s office in Hyderabad on May 22.