Vitamin D deficiency linked to severity, deaths among hospitalised COVID-19 patients: Study

A new study has found that vitamin D deficiency is associated with severe cases of COVID-19 as well as mortality. The research has been published in the 'PLOS ONE Journal'. The study is among the first to analyse vitamin D levels prior to infection. The findings are built upon results initially published on MedRxiv. Patients with vitamin D deficiency (less than 20 ng/mL) were 14 times more likely to have the severe or critical case of COVID. The mortality among patients with sufficient vitamin D levels was 2.3 per cent, in contrast to 25.6 per cent in the vitamin D deficient group.