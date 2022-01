Visionary Awards 2021: Sudhir Chaudhary Zee News Editor-in-Chief wins ‘Most Popular Face’ award

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, who is also the host of India’s No 1 primetime show DNA, was awarded the coveted ‘Visionary Awards of 2021’ for being the ‘Most Popular Face’ of the Hindi news industry.