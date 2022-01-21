Vision 2047 has blueprint for future of Tripura, says Amit Shah on 50th Statehood Day

Union Minister Amit Shah addressing the people of Tripura virtually on their 50th statehood day said that the Vision 2047 has been announced and it is not only a booklet but also a depiction of the hopes and aspirations of the people of Tripura. HM Shah said, “Tripura is a very important state of India and when the state completes 50 years, then I believe that a resolution should be made for the nature of the state. Today I congratulate the CM that he has set a goal in front of the people of Tripura by keeping resolution 2047. Vision 2047 has been announced before us today. It is not just a booklet, it is a depiction of the hopes and aspirations of the people of Tripura. It has a blueprint for the future of Tripura. The blueprint of how the coming generations will contribute to the development of Tripura is in this booklet.”