Visibility to remain poor in Delhi IMD

Senior Scientist of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani on November 12 said that low visibility is likely to persist in the national capital due to fog and smoke conditions. “Delhi today witnessed low visibility due to fog and smoke conditions. Visibility was around 600-800 meters till 12 noon. Visibility to remain poor for the next three days in Delhi,” said RK Jenamani.