Visakhapatnam Port Trust takes measures to curb beach erosion

The Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) took steps to curb beach erosion from the coastal area. VPT undertakes beach nourishment program every year worth Rs 15 crores. “We have created sand traps in the ocean as waves are very strong. We need to have long-term solutions,” VPT Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao added.