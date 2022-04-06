Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish2944458
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Waste to Energy Recycling Plant produces 9.9 MW energy per day

cre Trending Videos


The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) created Waste to Energy Recycling Plant at Kapuluppada in Visakhapatnam. It was created with the collaboration of Jindal Urban Infrastructure Limited. The plant is producing 9.9 MW energy per day against its full capacity of 15 MW power from the waste. The GVMC is currently providing 940 tonnes of solid waste per day to the recycling plant after collecting it from households. In order to generate the 15 MW, the plant needs 1,200 MT of waste a day. Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) had set up four kilometres of power lines to divert the electricity generated here to the grid. In December 2018, the GVMC had given 17.08 acres of land at Kapuluppada for the establishment of the plant.

cre Recommended Videos
cre Recommended Videos Mobile

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi
In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos
Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'
Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan
Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NDA partner KPA withdraws support from Biren Singh government in Manipur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.