Visakhapatnam: GVMC Waste to Energy Recycling Plant produces 9.9 MW energy per day

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) created Waste to Energy Recycling Plant at Kapuluppada in Visakhapatnam. It was created with the collaboration of Jindal Urban Infrastructure Limited. The plant is producing 9.9 MW energy per day against its full capacity of 15 MW power from the waste. The GVMC is currently providing 940 tonnes of solid waste per day to the recycling plant after collecting it from households. In order to generate the 15 MW, the plant needs 1,200 MT of waste a day. Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) had set up four kilometres of power lines to divert the electricity generated here to the grid. In December 2018, the GVMC had given 17.08 acres of land at Kapuluppada for the establishment of the plant.

