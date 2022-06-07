Visakhapatnam gas leak: 280 people discharged from hospital, investigation report awaited, says AP Minister

Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath shared an update on Visakhapatnam gas leakage that took place inside an inner garments unit at Brandix SEZ, Atchutapuram on June 03. He said, “280 people have been discharged from hospital. Main source of the incident is the AC source. We've taken residue samples & have sent them to the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology. Report for the same is awaited.”