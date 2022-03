Virat Kohli’s 100th Test Match: People queued up to witness history in Mohali against Sri Lanka

To mark the 100th test match of former Indian captain and extraordinary batsman Virat Kohli against Sri Lanka, people on March 04 queued up outside Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in two-match Test series starting from March 04. However, the spectators have to adhere COVID Appropriate Behaviour at the stadium.