Viral video of UP MLA Vinay Shakya's daughter is baseless, says police

After the video went viral of Riya Shakya, daughter of UP MLA Vinay Shakya claiming that her father is forcibly taken to Lucknow by her uncle for 'personal politics', the Uttar Pradesh Police on January 11 clarified that the viral video is completely baseless."I talked with MLA Vinay Shakya on a video call and found that he is currently staying at his Etawah's residence. Police security personnel are also present at the location. The viral video of Riya Shakya, daughter of MLA Vinay Shakya is baseless," said Auraiya Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma.