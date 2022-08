Viral Video: Man kidnaps toddler sleeping with parents on railway platform in Mathura

A seven-month-old infant is being kidnapped from the Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh. A photograph of the suspect has been released. According to the reports, the parents of the baby has filed a case with the GRP police department. The GRP has also sent teams to the city of Aligarh, Hathras, to search for the missing child