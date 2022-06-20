Viral Cop his wife land in pothole while visiting hospital in Aligarh

A policeman and his wife traveling on a scooter to a hospital fell into a drain inundated with rainwater in Aligarh on June 18. UP Policeman Dayanand Singh said that he and his wife were not aware of the drain and fell into it along with their scooter. “We were on the scooter and were going to a hospital. Since the drain was open and inundated due to rainwater, we didn’t come to know about it and fell into it along with the scooter. We both sustained some injuries,” he said.