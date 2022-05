Viral: Bihar girl travels 1 kilometre on 1 leg to reach school

Seema Kumari, a 10-year-old girl of Bihar's Jamui, was rendered handicapped two years ago. Seema lost a leg after it came under the wheels of a tractor in her native village Fatehpur. Despite losing a leg, Seema did not lose hope. She walks to school on her remaining leg using the long jump technique and that too with a school bag on her back.