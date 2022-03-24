VIP chief Mukesh Sahani refuses to resign from ministerial post says CM Nitish to take call

A day after all the three MLAs of Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) joined the BJP, party chief Mukesh Sahani on March 24 refused to resign from the post of Bihar cabinet minister stating that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has to take a decision on it and he will abide by his orders. “My good wishes are with those 3 MLAs who were with us till yesterday and have joined another party (BJP) now... Our 3 MLAs made their total to 77 MLAs, they became the number 1 party of Bihar, I congratulate them,” Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani."My resignation is the prerogative of CM Nitish Kumar, so I will do as he says. CM Nitish Kumar has to decide who will be a minister in his government. Remove me if you want," he added.