Violence-loving society is counting its last days: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on April 28 highlighted that violence benefits no one and stressed on the need of bring all communities together and protect humanity. “The society which loves violence is now counting its last days. We should always be non-violent and peace loving. Non-violent and peace-loving people will stay. For this it is necessary to bring all the communities together and protect humanity. We all need to do this work on a priority basis,” he added.