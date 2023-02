Violence in Kashmir: Kashmiri Pandit's killing fuels anger, fear and unease; sparks protests

The targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama district has triggered protests in J&K. Hundreds of Kashmiris turned out for the last rites of Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit who was gunned down by terrorists. The 45-year-old, who worked as a bank security guard, succumbed to injuries in a hospital.