Violence erupts in Jamshedpur over ‘desecration’ of religious flag Sec 144 imposed

Clashes erupted in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur after 'desecration' of a religious flag led to brick-batting and arson between two groups, officials told news agency PTI. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC are in force at Shastrinagar in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur after shops and vehicles were set on fire during the clashes. Internet services have also been suspended.