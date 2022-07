Violence erupts following accident in Yamunanagar, 3 ‘Kanwar’ devotees injured

In a violent incident, the ‘Kanwar’ devotees set a car on fire after it injured 3 devotees following an accident on July 24 in Yamunanagar, Haryana. The incident further resulted in a road jam. A fire tender soon reached at the spot to douse off the flames. The situation has been brought under control now.