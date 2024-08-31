Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers Protest At Shambhu Border Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP Olympian Vinesh Phogat Visits Farmers' Protest at Shambhu Border: Focus Should Be on Farmers, Not Politics Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat visited the farmers' protest site at the Shambhu border on August 31, marking 200 days of the agitation. Addressing speculation about whether she would join the Congress for the upcoming Haryana elections, Vinesh Phogat clarified that she is an athlete and does not concern herself with state elections, as she represents the entire country. She further emphasized that resolving the farmers' issues should be the government's top priority. 'I will not speak on this, I will not talk about politics. I have come to my family. If you talk about this, you would waste their struggle and fight. The focus is not on me today. The focus should be on the farmers, I request this. I am an athlete, I belong to the entire country. I have nothing to do with which state is going to the polls. All I know is that my country is suffering, farmers are in trouble. Their issues should be resolved and it should be the first priority of the Government to resolve this,' said Vinesh Phogat. On her disqualification from the Olympics wrestling final and related controversy, Vinesh Phogat stated, 'If you can, focus more on farmers' struggle today. I don't want the focus on me. I will call you and speak about it when it is the day.'