Villagers in West Bengal demand 100 days job

In West Bengal’s Bankura district, people dependent on forest land have demanded 100 days job from the new government. Most of the villagers are living near forest areas, collect sal tree seeds and sell it to the buyers for further processing. It is a two to three months job and they can earn up to Rs 100 to 150 and that amount is not enough to maintain their daily life and family.