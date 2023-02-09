“Vikas Yatras are continuously going on from one village to another” says MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Vikas Yatra on February 09 said that these ‘Yatras’ are continuously going from one village to another village in Madhya Pradesh. Vikas Yatra commenced on February 05 in Madhya Pradesh to mark Sant Ravidas Jayanti. “A great Yagna of public service is going on. Many districts have innovated. People’s rights letters are being issued to the beneficiaries in the Rajgarh district. Safe Sehore campaign is going on in Sehore district, in which work is being done to connect all the eligible people with PM’s insurance schemes,” said Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “In all the villages of Sheopur district, Cheetah Swagat Rally and Kulhadi Tyago Abhiyan are being conducted for the protection of forests… Successfully, these Vikas Yatras are continuously going in one village after another,” he added.