Vijay Camp At 116 117 Or 118 Lok Bhavan Sources Explain TVK Tally

It seemed to be a done deal for Vijay's TVK when he met the Tamil Nadu Governor on Friday for a third time in three days to stake a claim to form the government. It was believed that the TVK finally reached the 118 magic number, with support from the Congress (5), Left (4) and the expected backing of the IUML and VCK. However, the Tamil Nadu drama took another turn as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar sent Vijay back again. Lok Bhavan sources told India Today that Vijay's numbers were still short of the required majority mark.