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Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 09:56 PM IST

Vietnam Boat Tragedy Witness Recounts Horror Of Vietnam Boat Tragedy That Killed 15 Indians

Local authorities in Vietnam have moved swiftly following the horrifying speedboat capsize off Phu Quoc Island, taking the captain into criminal custody. Police are investigating why safety protocols failed so drastically, leading to the deaths of 15 Indian nationals on a corporate holiday. Eyewitnesses describe a terrifying scene where passengers were thrown into 3-meter high waves without life jackets, while others became trapped under the hull. In this video, we cover the quick action by the Vietnamese police, the current condition of the survivors returning to India, and the severe charges the captain is now facing. Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

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Local authorities in Vietnam have moved swiftly following the horrifying speedboat capsize off Phu Quoc Island, taking the captain into criminal custody. Police are investigating why safety protocols failed so drastically, leading to the deaths of 15 Indian nationals on a corporate holiday. Eyewitnesses describe a terrifying scene where passengers were thrown into 3-meter high waves without life jackets, while others became trapped under the hull. In this video, we cover the quick action by the Vietnamese police, the current condition of the survivors returning to India, and the severe charges the captain is now facing. Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Vietnam Boat Tragedy Captain
Big Action Vietnam Accident
15 Indians Dead Vietnam
Phu Quoc News Today
Lava Mobile Corporate Trip
Speedboat Overturned Vietnam
India Vietnam News
Boat Captain Detained
Maritime Safety Violation Vietnam
Phu Quoc Sun Hospital
Vietnam boat accident
Vietnam Captain Arrested
Phu Quoc Boat Tragedy
Indian Tourists Dead Vietnam
Nguyen Hong Hai Captain
Vietnam Speedboat Capsize
Lava Mobile Employee Accident
Vietnam Police Big Action
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