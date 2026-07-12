Vietnam Boat Tragedy Witness Recounts Horror Of Vietnam Boat Tragedy That Killed 15 Indians

Local authorities in Vietnam have moved swiftly following the horrifying speedboat capsize off Phu Quoc Island, taking the captain into criminal custody. Police are investigating why safety protocols failed so drastically, leading to the deaths of 15 Indian nationals on a corporate holiday. Eyewitnesses describe a terrifying scene where passengers were thrown into 3-meter high waves without life jackets, while others became trapped under the hull. In this video, we cover the quick action by the Vietnamese police, the current condition of the survivors returning to India, and the severe charges the captain is now facing. Leave your thoughts in the comments below.