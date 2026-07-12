Vietnam Boat Tragedy Vietnam Cops Detain Speedboat Captain Day After Capsize Kills 15 Indians

Big action has been taken by Vietnamese authorities in the tragic Phu Quoc island speedboat disaster. Police have officially arrested and detained 57-year-old captain Nguyen Hong Hai just 24 hours after the horrific capsize that claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists. The captain is facing a severe criminal investigation for alleged violations of waterway and maritime transport safety regulations. The ill-fated vessel was carrying 32 Indian nationals—who were employees and channel partners of smartphone maker Lava International on a corporate reward trip—alongside four crew members when it flipped suddenly just 400 meters from the shore. Survivors and eyewitnesses have come forward with chilling accounts, detailing rough three-meter waves and revealing that many passengers were left struggling in the water without life jackets. Watch the video for the full breakdown of the police action, the ongoing repatriation of the victims to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, and the latest statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.