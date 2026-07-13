Vietnam Boat Accident Speedboat Captain Held Day After 15 Indians Killed In Phu Quoc Island
The Vietnam speedboat tragedy claimed fifteen Indian tourists' lives recently. Vietnamese police detained the speedboat captain following the deadly accident. The boat capsized near Phu Quoc Island during the return journey
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The Vietnam speedboat tragedy claimed fifteen Indian tourists' lives recently. Vietnamese police detained the speedboat captain following the deadly accident. The boat capsized near Phu Quoc Island during the return journey