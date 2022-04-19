Vidya Samiksha Kendra is becoming a force for shaping future of children of Gujarat: PM Modi

Vidya Samiksha Kendra is becoming a force for shaping the future of the children of Gujarat, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19. “Vidya Samiksha Kendra is becoming a force for shaping the future of the children of Gujarat, our future generations. The use of technology for it is a wonder for the world. I have always been associated with this sector but I specially visited Vidya Samiksha Kendra on Gujarat government’s invite. Seeing the usage of technology there made me happy,” said the PM. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Banaskantha.