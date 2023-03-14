Vidhan Bhawan Mumbai Maharashtra Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar

Leader of Opposition in Kerala VD Satheesan and other MLAs boycotted the Kerala Assembly Session on March 14 over the fire at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi. The fire at the waste treatment plant started on March 02 and is still continuing, which is exposing Kochi and other neighbouring areas to toxic fumes. The Opposition has accused the Kerala Government of not taking the required action to douse the fire.