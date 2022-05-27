Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to visit Gabon Senegal Qatar from May 30 MEA

Ministry of External Affairs on May 27 informed that Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will pay an official to visit Gabon, Senegal and Qatar from May 30. Addressing a Press Conference, Dammu Ravi, Economic Relations Secretary, MEA said, “The most important aspect of the visit is the first-ever high-level visit from India to both Gabon and Senegal. The Vice President is visiting these two countries from May 30. On June 4, he will depart from Senegal and go to Qatar.” “So, he will make the main visit to Gabon on May 31 and June 1. On the 1st, the Vice President will go to Senegal from Gabon. 1st, 2nd & 3rd June are the three engagement days. Then he will move to Qatar,” he added.