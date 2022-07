Vice President Venkaiah Naidu meets four African leaders over lunch at Hyderabad House

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu met four African leaders over lunch at Hyderabad House in Delhi on July 19. Venkaiah Naidu met Gambian VP Badara A Joof and Mauritius VP Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon. He also met Zambian VP WK Mutale Nalumango and Namibian Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo N Ndaitwah.