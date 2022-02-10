Search icon
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu offers prayers at Tirumala Temple

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on February 10 offered prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala Temple. He was there along with his family and entourage.

