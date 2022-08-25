Search icon
Vice Chief of Indian Navy calls IAC Vikrant a big achievement for India

Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade briefed media persons about India’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier Vikrant. He called Made in India IAC Vikrant a big achievement for India. While addressing the Press Conference, Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said, “For the Vikrant, the equipment has been made in 18 states and Union Territories including places like Ambala, Daman, Kolkata, Jalandhar, Kota, Pune, and New Delhi.” “The entire cabling of IAC Vikrant around 2,500 km in length has been made in India, this is a big achievement for us. Warship-grade steel has also been made in India with the help of the Indian Navy, DRDO and SAIL. It can be later exported to other countries,” he added.

