Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as Chief of Naval Staff

Admiral R Hari Kumar took charge as Chief of Naval Staff on November 30. He received the guard of honour at the South Block lawns as the new chief of Naval Staff. He took charge from Admiral Karambir Singh who superannuated after a 30-month tenure. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said, “It is a matter of great honor for me to take charge as the 25th Chief of Naval Staff. Indian Navy's focus is on our national maritime interests and challenges.”