VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal claims Qutub Minar was 'Vishnu Stambh'

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal on April 10 in Delhi, claimed that the Qutab Minar was actually a 'Vishnu Stambh', and that the Qutab Minar was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples. He also demanded that the Hindus should be allowed to offer prayers in the Qutab Minar. “Qutab Minar was actually 'Vishnu Stambh'. Qutub Minar was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples. The superimposed structure was built just to tease the Hindu community. We demand that all the 27 temples, which were demolished at the site in the past, be rebuilt and Hindus are allowed to offer prayers there,” said the VHP spokesperson.