VHP seeks NIA probe in Jahangirpuri violence

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Jahangirpuri violence that took place in the national capital on the day of Hanuman Jayanti. International joint general secretary of the VHP Surendra Jain claimed that the “jihadi terrorism bomb is ticking in Delhi which can explode any time”. Speaking to ANI, Jain said, “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has become the sleeper cell of terrorists today. My demand is from the central government that an investigation should be done by the NIA because it involves the issue of national security.”