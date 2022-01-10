VHP objects sanction of Rs 78 lakhs for Missionaries of Charity by Odisha govt

Objecting to the sanction Rs 78.76 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to support 13 institutions run by Missionaries of Charity in Odisha, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) General Secretary Milind Parande on January 09 said that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has no right to give away money of "Hindu taxpayers" to an organisation that "converts". “VHP strongly objects to sanction of Rs 78 lakhs for Missionaries of Charity by Odisha Government. This is taxpayers' money. Missionaries of Charity is involved in conversion. No Chief Minister has right to give the money of Hindus to an organization that converts them,” said VHP Gen Secy Milind Parand.